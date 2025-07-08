Former Blazers Star Asked Portland to Buy Out His Contract
The Portland Trail Blazers shockingly bought out Deandre Ayton during the NBA offseason — a move that was started by Ayton himself.
In the buyout, Ayton is giving up $10 million out of the $35 million left on his contract. He was entering the final year of his deal and opted to leave the franchise that he spent the last two seasons with.
Portland drafted a center in the first round and already rostered a promising young center in Donovan Clingan. The roster also features Robert Williams III, which made the center position quite congested.
More news: Blazers Named Top Landing Spot for All-NBA Guard in Blockbuster Free Agent Move
Ayton made the decision to leave the Blazers for a higher usage opportunity and he ended up choosing the Los Angeles Lakers as his next destination.
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Ayton requested to leave the team and started the talks regarding the buyout.
“Ayton and (Lakers star Luka) Doncic have been pals since they were selected No. 1 overall and No. 3, respectively, in the 2018 NBA Draft,” Stein wrote.
“The prospect of the pair becoming teammates first materialized five years later when the Mavericks entered into advanced trade talks with Phoenix to acquire Ayton in conjunction with the 2023 NBA Draft. Yet those talks ultimately collapsed.
“Only now, two years on, will Ayton and Doncic officially become teammates later Sunday. The Bahamian big man asked the Trail Blazers to buy out the final season of his contract and he committed Wednesday to teaming up with the Slovenian star after clearing waivers. The players share an agent — WME Sports’ head of basketball Bill Duffy — and were motivated to team up given the Lakers’ well-chronicled need for a front-line center.”
The Blazers get to save money by moving on from Ayton and allow Clingan to start at the center position.
Clingan made an All-Rookie Team and showed plenty of promise as an interior finisher and rim protector, and the departure of Ayton should help move his development along.
More news: Blazers, Lakers Urged to Make 3-Player Trade Involving $48 Million Big
Blazers Forward Breaks Silence After Free Agency Exit
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.