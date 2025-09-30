Blazers Announce 3 New Signings as Training Camp Gets Underway
The Portland Trail Blazers are trying to get out of the position of being in the lottery every year. They have stated this year that their goal is to make the playoffs, even in a tough Western Conference.
Training camp has now started for the Trail Blazers, and they are trying to figure out what their roster is going to look like heading into this season. They haven't decided who is going to make the 15-man roster yet.
In fact, the Blazers have made the decision to sign three more players as training camp has started in order to increase competition for roster spots.
According to Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report, the Blazers have decided to sign three new players, two with legitimate NBA experience. One of the three, in fact, has already logged (limited) playoff minutes for a team.
MarJon Beauchamp first entered the NBA as a project wing for the Milwaukee Bucks. He has been looking for a new home this offseason after splitting time with the Bucks, L.A. Clippers, and New York Knicks last year.
Liam Robbins is another player who was in Milwaukee last season and is now looking for a new home. The center will now fight for a chance to make the Blazers' roster as training camp gets underway.
Cooke is someone who hasn't seen any NBA action in his career so far. He has been toiling away in the G League and will likely be playing in the G League again for the Blazers when training camp is finished.
The Blazers likely won't keep any of these new pieces on their opening night roster
Portland likely won't keep any three of those players on the roster once the regular season starts. Beauchamp has the best chance of making the roster because of his prior experience.
Most of the roster that the Trail Blazers have put together is one that they like moving forward. They like the mix of young guys and veterans that they have now assembled heading into this year.
Whether the roster is good enough to make the playoffs without Damian Lillard remains to be seen. The ideal scenario for them is to make the playoffs this year and actually make some noise next season when Lillard returns.
