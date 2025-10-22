Blazers Announce Opening Night Starting Lineup With One Big Surprise
After a long offseason, opening night is finally here, as the Portland Trail Blazers host the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Moda Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.
Head coach Chauncey Billups announced the Trail Blazers' starting lineup on Tuesday, with one major surprise.
More news: Blazers’ Rising Star Predicted to Emerge in Most Improved Player Award Race
Citing that he believes he has seven starting-caliber players on his roster, Jerami Grant was left out of the starting line up in addition to the injured Scoot Henderson. Instead, Jrue Holiday, Shaedon Sharpe, Deni Avdija, Toumani Camara and Donovan Clingan will start against the Timberwolves.
“I like that these guys already have some synergy,” Billups told reporters. “They’ve played together quite a bit. They’re starting to really, really get to know each other. They all have their thing that they’re so good at, if that makes sense … they kind of balance each other out. We have some downhill drivers in the group, which kind of fuels our offense, you’ve got shooting there. You got a lot of things there.
More news: Blazers Sign Rising Star to Massive $82 Million Extension Ahead of Season
"But it could have went a different way and I still would be just as confident and feel just as good about it."
After Henderson tore his left hamstring the week before training camp, the battle for the final starting spot fell to Sharpe and Grant. Billups noted that it was the most intense battle for a starting role he's seen in five seasons as the Blazers' head coach.
“For the first year, I had some really, really tough decisions to make,” Billups said. “And I like that. They came in and did great. Jerami was incredible in camp, along with the other guys. I just feel like right now this is kind of how we need to go, how we need to start. And who ends the game, I’m not sure. This is just how it is. The NBA is tough. It’s a very competitive situation, but this is where we at.”
According to Joe Freeman of The Oregonian/OregonLive, Grant said he "didn't really expect" to come off the bench nd expected to start. He later clarified that he was "open to competing," and will now come off the bench for the first time since the 2019-20 season.
“He’s a vet, man,” Billups said. “He’s a professional. Of course, nobody wants that. He’s been starter in this league for a long time. And, again, I still consider him to be that. He had a good camp. He came to play. So, obviously, I’m sure he’s not happy with it. But him and I have a really healthy relationship where we can keep it honest with one another. And Jerami’s just a pro. He’s a pro’s pro. So he’s fine.”
Latest Trail Blazers News
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.