Blazers Sign Rising Star to Massive $82 Million Extension Ahead of Season
The Portland Trail Blazers have reportedly inked a rising star to a major $82 million contract extension prior to the start of the 2025-26 season — and just a day ahead of Monday's deadline.
According to Shams Charania of ESPN, All-Defensive Second Team Portland power forward Toumani Camara's agent Dave Putterie has revealed that the 6-foot-8 pro has signed a four-season contract extension at the aforementioned price tag to stick with the team long-term.
Camara, 25, is now under contract with Portland through the 2029-30 season.
A mere throw-in as part of the Trail Blazers' 2023 blockbuster deal to send away All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, Camara has evolved into a key piece in Portland's weird semi-rebuild.
Camara was the No. 52 pick the 2023 NBA Draft. Funnily enough, Portland had an elite lottery prospect in that same draft, point guard Scoot Henderson. The Trail Blazers brought the athletic young point guard with the third selection, but he's had an erratic NBA journey so far, particularly on defense. An injury has waylaid him to start the year. Boston also drafted Iowa power forward Kris Murray with the No. 23 pick and shooting guard Rayan Rupert with the No. 43 pick.
Given that Henderson and Murray are on four-year, fully-guaranteed deals (Camara had a $2.4 million club option for 2026-27), they won't become extension-eligible until next summer. Rupert, 21, is on an expiring rookie-scale contract, meaning he's extension-eligible until Monday's deadline, as well.
But Rupert hasn't done much yet at the NBA level. In 52 games last year as a deep-bench backup, the 6-foot-6 wing averaged 3.0 points on .408/.271/.767 shooting splits, 1.3 boards, and 0.5 dimes a night.
Portland's Young Future is Changing
Camara and fellow forward Deni Avdija, 24, have moved beyond Henderson and another recent homegrown lottery pick, shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe, to become Portland's prime young pieces moving forward.
The Dayton product enjoyed a breakout sophomore season for the 36-46 Trail Blazers, averaging 11.3 points on .456/.370/.722 shooting splits, 5.8 boards, 2.2 dimes, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per in 77 bouts, while starting all of them.
