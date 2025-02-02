Blazers Had Perfect Reaction Mid-Game to Blockbuster Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis Trade
The NBA world was taken by storm on Saturday night as the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers agreed to a blockbuster trade. Star guard Luka Doncic would be heading to the Lakers while star big man Anthony Davis goes to Dallas.
The entire NBA community reacted to the deal, including the Portland Trail Blazers who were in the middle of a game when the news dropped. Portland players had the perfect reaction to the trade news, showing massive confusion in their own right.
The video below shows all you need to know about how other NBA players felt about the trade in real time.
The pure impact from this deal has yet to be seen but the Trail Blazers could feel it. With the NBA trade deadline approaching, teams could make reactionary moves to combat this one.
Suns star Kevin Durant spoke about this following a loss to Portland on Saturday. Mid-game, Durant also was confused, not believing this trade was real.
"For sure. You start seeing stuff like that, as an organization, you might get a little more courage to do some stuff. You see another team trade away somebody like that. This got to be the biggest trade I've seen since I've been in the league or since I've been watching the sport. This is insane. So yeah, every other team might get confidence and say f*** it, I'll trade a few of my top players if this ain't working."
The Trail Blazers had been seen as sellers heading toward the trade deadline but a recent win streak could change that thinking. Portland has been on fire of late and it has seen them win seven of their last 10 overall, including three in a row.
While a playoff run still may be unlikely, weirder things have happened before in the league. But this trade certainly could change things as opposing teams may look to Portland to try to reload themselves for the playoff run.
