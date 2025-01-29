Blazers News: Chauncey Billups Praises Scoot Henderson After Rising Stars Selection
It has been a disappointing season for the Portland Trail Blazers. They haven't won nearly as many games as they thought they were going to.
Injuries hurt them in a way they weren't prepared for. Now, they will pivot to being sellers at the trade deadline when it gets here in just over a week.
Before they decide to trade some players, they have to figure out who they want to keep as part of their core. They have a lot of young players, so they have to figure out which ones they want to build around.
One player they will be keeping is Scoot Henderson. Despite a rough couple of seasons to start his career, Henderson will be staying in Portland.
Read more: Blazers’ Scoot Henderson Earns Huge Honor at NBA All-Star Weekend
Henderson is just in his second year in the league, so there is plenty of time for him to improve and be better than he has so far. Henderson hasn't been healthy in a full season yet, either.
Despite some bad numbers he's put up this year, he was still selected to the Rising Stars team for All-Star weekend. His coach had some praise for him after the announcement was made.
Henderson still has some things to work on. He has to work on getting more efficient with his shooting. His 3-point shooting needs work too.
Depending on what happens at the deadline, there is a chance that Henderson could find himself in the starting lineup. He is someone who has a lot of raw talent, he just has to put it all together,
More Trail Blazers news: Blazers' Robert Williams Getting Major Trade Interest from West Contender
The Blazers have seen glimpses of what Henderson can do. He put up close to 40 points just a few weeks ago. They just want him to do that more consistently.
Building that consistency is something that Henderson is going to be focusing on for the rest of the season. There's not much more left for the Blazers to do this year except try to develop their young players.
In his second season, Henderson is averaging 12.3 points, three rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game.
More Portland Trail Blazers news: Blazers Predicted to Ship Deandre Ayton to East Team For Massive Haul
Blazers Forward Toumani Camara Has Impressed Multiple All-Stars This Season
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.