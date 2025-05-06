Blazers' Donovan Clingan Surprisingly Compared to Ben Wallace
There's a reason Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan is often referred to as "Cling Kong" from the fanbase.
The 7-foot-2 big man was taken No. 7 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft from UConn. Known as a shot blocker with excellent timing, Clingan's best skill was on full display as a rookie.
Clingan averaged 1.6 BPG while shooting 53.9 percent from the field in his first year. He finished tied for fourth with Evan Mobley in the blocks per game category — trailing only Brook Lopez, Myles Turner, and Walker Kessler.
As the season progressed, head coach Chauncey Billups began giving him more minutes. His production on the floor skyrocketed to the point that those who support the Blazers were enamored by Clingan's rim-protection skills and ultimate upside as a defensive anchor.
Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian is well-versed in the happenings within the franchise. He's seen a considerable amount of Portland Trail Blazers basketball over the years. For him to make this sort of comparison is not something anyone should take lightly.
"Clingan’s competitiveness, work ethic and commitment to defend speak to [Chauncey] Billups, who won a championship with the Detroit Pistons in 2004 with the help of like-minded center, Ben Wallace. Wallace stood 6-9 and was more athletic than Clingan, but the latter has far better offensive potential."
Wallace was not only an NBA Champion, but he was also four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year. Built like a Greek God with considerable strength and explosiveness, Wallace suffocated offensive players with uncommon physicality.
While Clingan is much taller and not completely a like-for-like comparison, the fact that he's already being compared to an all-time defensive great does speak to his immense ceiling as a player.
Clingan has shown enough to the point that Portland would be wise to try and deal both Deandre Ayton and perhaps also Robert Williams during the offseason. Opening up as much playing time for Clingan as possible will only help him grow with the young exciting core currently residing in Rip City.
Assuming he can morph into the defensive focal point many expect him to be, that's an elite piece Portland can mold its roster around for years to come.
