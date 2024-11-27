Blazers' Forward Suffers Significant New Injury, Out For Extended Amount of Time
The Portland Trail Blazers have started the new NBA season out with a record of 7-11. They have looked a little more competitive than they did last year and it's made them a fun watch.
Portland has a strong young core that they are trying to develop, making this season all about the growth of the players. They've been trying to figure out who will be on the roster long-term and who will be traded away at some point.
The team may be more competitive but they also are still learning how to close games out. They have a few veteran players but have been without one key forward to start the season.
The Trail Blazers have been without forward Matisse Thybulle and the veteran will now be out even longer. He suffered an ankle sprain while trying to get back onto the court and now will be out for three to six weeks.
Thybulle underwent an MRI that revealed a grade 2 sprain in his ankle. This is a significant blow to the Trail Blazers as they were hoping to get him back into the lineup sooner rather than later/