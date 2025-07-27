Blazers GM Gets Honest About Watching Damian Lillard Play for Bucks
Portland Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin didn't feel great about seeing Damian Lillard in a Milwaukee Bucks jersey.
Trail Blazers insider Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report revealed how Cronin feels about getting his superstar back in the Rose Quarter.
"It never felt right seeing Damian in a different jersey," said Cronin. "We're really excited to bring him back to Portland."
Lillard put in 11 seasons with the Trail Blazers, averaging 25.2 points, 6.7 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and one steal per game across his tenure in Rip City.
After being traded to the Bucks ahead of the 2023 campaign as part of a three-team deal with the Phoenix Suns as well, Lillard had success in Wisconsin, but it was a different story in the playoffs. His team was bounced in the first round (by the Indiana Pacers, both times), with this past playoff run featuring a devastating moment.
Lillard had been battling a blood clot in his right calf from the end of March through the remaining 11 games of the regular season, and the first game of the first round of the playoffs.
Lillard would play the next two contests, but just six minutes into Game 4 of the series, the superstar tore his left Achilles tendon.
In an offseason that would already carry so much uncertainty, Lillard was now faced with an average 10-month recovery timeline for this injury.
With a few potential teams rumored to land the superstar, knowing that Lillard wouldn't immediately make an impact on the court made the rebuilding Trail Blazers a sensible destination. It was a choice that made the most sense, but at the same time, the move came as a complete shock to the basketball world. Lillard came back to the place he had spent over a decade to open up his NBA career.
Lillard inked a three-year, $42 million deal with a player option for the 2027-28 season, plus a no-trade clause. Even when he isn't playing, fans can expect Lillard to be the presence needed to guide a young Portland team and mentor some of the rising stars on the roster.
