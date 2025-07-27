Blazers Retail Sales Have Increased by Over 1000 Percent Since Yang Hansen Draft Selection
Portland Trail Blazers rookie first-round draft pick Hansen Yang is making waves on and off the court.
The Chinese sensation got drafted in the middle portion of the first round by the Blazers, a good deal higher than expected.
After an impressive showcase at the Las Vegas Summer League, Hansen looks poised to become the best Chinese player since Yao Ming if he develops well.
China represents a massive basketball market for the NBA as a whole, and having a player from the country succeed will inevitably drive support from his home country.
New information reveals that support is already underway, as the Trail Blazers have seen a significant increase in retail sales, according to Ben Golliver of The Washington Post.
"Since the draft, Portland’s retail sales have increased 1,091 percent compared with 2024, and its TikTok account has collected more than 30 million views, according to a team official," Golliver writes.
"In less than a month, the Blazers have added nearly 900,000 followers on Chinese social media platforms such as Weibo and Douyin, outpacing all other NBA teams in engagement during that time period," Golliver notes.
Yang should end up playing in the rotation as a backup big man for the more developed second year center Donovan Clingan. The seven-footer offers a unique skillset for Portland as a playmaker who can make passes over the top of defenders.
He played two professional seasons in China, both of which were in the professional league, meaning he is accustomed to playing against other adults.
That said, there is a significant gap between the basketball played in the Chinese Basketball Association and the NBA, leaving Yang needing some time to show his full potential, but he is making waves early in his career.
