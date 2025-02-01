Blazers Injury Report: Robert Williams III Downgraded For Clash vs Suns
The Portland Trail Blazers will be taking on the Phoenix Suns later tonight but they could be without a key player. Center Robert Williams III has now been listed as questionable for this game due to right hand soreness.
Williams III wasn't originally on the injury report so there is a good chance he could miss the game. We will likely know more closer to the start of the contest.
The veteran center has been subjected to injury issues all year, contining with the pattern that has taken over his career of late. But when he has been on the floor, Williams III has been one of the better energy players across the association.
Williams III has been at the center of different trade talks as we get closer to the NBA trade deadline next week. Portland likely wants to make sure that he is healthy and ready to go in the event that they are able to come to terms on a deal.
It remains to be seen if the team will trade Williams III but he has been very heavily discussed in different deals. Portland reportedly holds him in high regard so a trade for the veteran won't come easily for any opposing team.
