Blazers News: Pelicans to Face Portland Without Star Forward Zion Williamson
The New Orleans Pelicans will face the Portland Trail Blazers without their best player, star forward Zion Williamson.
Williamson has been ruled out for Wednesday's game due to injury maintenance.
Williamson returned from a 27-game absence on Tuesday as New Orleans faced the Minnesota Timberwolves.
He recorded 22 points on 9-for-15 shooting from the field, along with six rebounds, four assists, three steals, and one block in 28 minutes.
As expected, the two-time All-Star will sit out the second leg of this back-to-back set. With Williamson sidelined, the Pelicans could give Brandon Boston and Javonte Green an additional run against Portland.
