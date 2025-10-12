Blazers Notes: Blazers Sign Guard, Free Agent Joins Mavs, Deni Avdija Prediction

Oct 8, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) warms up before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images
Oct 8, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) warms up before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images
Over the week, the Portland Trail Blazers signed undrafted free agent rookie guard Sean Pedulla to a training camp deal, giving him the chance to earn a spot on the roster either in the NBA or Portland's G-League affiliate.

Additionally, former Blazer forward Delano Banton signed with the Dallas Mavericks, giving him a chance to get on a team before the season.

Finally, arguably the Blazers' best player, wing Deni Avdija, received a notable prediction from people around the NBA who think he may have a breakout season.

Avdija is a high level defender who has developed on the ball offensively and has improved playmaking skills.

If Portland makes the playoffs, Avdija will be a key reason for their ascendence.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Trail Blazers news (click the headline for the full article):

