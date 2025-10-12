Blazers Notes: Blazers Sign Guard, Free Agent Joins Mavs, Deni Avdija Prediction
Over the week, the Portland Trail Blazers signed undrafted free agent rookie guard Sean Pedulla to a training camp deal, giving him the chance to earn a spot on the roster either in the NBA or Portland's G-League affiliate.
Additionally, former Blazer forward Delano Banton signed with the Dallas Mavericks, giving him a chance to get on a team before the season.
Finally, arguably the Blazers' best player, wing Deni Avdija, received a notable prediction from people around the NBA who think he may have a breakout season.
Avdija is a high level defender who has developed on the ball offensively and has improved playmaking skills.
If Portland makes the playoffs, Avdija will be a key reason for their ascendence.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Trail Blazers news (click the headline for the full article):
