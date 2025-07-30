Blazers Notes: Deni Avdija Talks Future, Blazers Slammed for Offseason, Yang Hansen Advice From All-Star
Portland Trail Blazers star Deni Avdija opened up on his future with the team as he figures to be the team's key player next season.
Avdija has been a true success story in Portland, becoming one of the most well-rounded players in the league.
Additionally, first-round pick Yang Hansen got some advice on his career. He enters a key year where he can showcase his potential in the NBA and prove his doubters wrong regarding his draft position.
Finally, the Blazers' approach to the NBA offseason got criticized as the team landed two veteran guards, even though the team is far from contention.
The acquisitions may still pay off in the long run if Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday help the young guards develop.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Trail Blazers news (click the headline for the full article):
Blazers Forward Deni Avdija Addresses Long-Term Future in Portland
Blazers Rookie Yang Hansen Gets Advice From Surprise All-Star in NBA Transition
Blazers Front Office Ripped for 'Eventful Summer' of Trades, Signings
Chauncey Billups Reveals How Blazers Will Use Damian Lillard This Year
Blazers Forward's Departure a 'Heist' for New Team, Per Expert
Blazers Forward's Departure a 'Heist' for New Team, Per Expert
Trail Blazers Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.