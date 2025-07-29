Blazers Forward Deni Avdija Addresses Long-Term Future in Portland
During his first season with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2024-25, 25-year-old combo forward Deni Avdija made quite a splash.
In 72 healthy contests (54 starts), the 6-foot-9 forward averaged a career-high 16.9 points on .476/.365/.780 shooting splits, plus 7.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocks a night.
More news: Blazers Rookie Yang Hansen Gets Advice From Surprise All-Star in NBA Transition
He emerged as a perpetual triple-double threat down the season's home stretch, as Avdija and All-Defensive forward Toumani Camara finally, definitively lapped veteran former starter Jerami Grant, then on a $29.8 million contract.
In a new conversation with Efrat Amourban of Ynet, Avdija addressed his long-term deal with the team.
Avdija is in the second season of a suddenly below-market four-year, $55 million deal he initially signed with the Washington Wizards, who had drafted him with the No. 9 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
"I see my future with a team that believes in me, that gives me the reins, that loves me and wants me to succeed," Avdija offered diplomatically when asked about if he saw himself as a long-term Trail Blazers. "Right now, that team is called Portland."
More news: Blazers Star Says Getting Traded Was Like ‘A Knife in the Back’
When asked whether he felt that he was good enough for the Trail Blazers to begin building around him, Avdija had a similarly tempered response.
"I've proven to myself that I have the qualities to be a player who is seen as very dominant on the roster. I won't say that I'm God and that they should build around me, but I feel that the team is very considerate of my presence," Avdija said.
More news: Chauncey Billups Reveals How Blazers Will Use Damian Lillard This Year
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.