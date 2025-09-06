Blazers Notes: Free Agent Leaves for Magic, Damian Lillard Bleak Outlook, Do or Die Season for Cronin?
Former Portland Trail Blazers forward Justin Minaya signed with the Orlando Magic after spending the last three years in Rip City.
Minaya played just 57 games across three seasons with the Blazers.
Mike Vorkunov of Athletic had a pessimistic take on Blazers All-Star Damian Lillard, who suffered an Achilles injury during the 2024-25 playoffs and is set to miss next season.
Vorkunov said it seems "unlikely he'll make an All-NBA team again."
Blazers general manager Joe Cronin could be in trouble this season, as he is yet to lead the team to a playoff berth since his attempted rebuild.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Trail Blazers news (click the headline for the full article):
Insider Claims Blazers Star Has 'Bubble' Shot at Hall of Fame
Blazers’ Damian Lillard Gets Bleak Outlook Following Achilles Tear
Blazers All-Star Considered Hall of Fame 'Lock'
Former Blazers Forward Says He Refused To Be 'Fourth Option' With LeBron James
Blazers Ranked Among NBA's Worst Teams in Preseason Power Rankings
Former Blazers Wing Leaves Portland to Sign with East Contender
Blazers' Joe Cronin Should Be Facing Do-or-Die Season in Portland
Trail Blazers Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.