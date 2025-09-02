Blazers Notes: Guard Reacts to Ex-Portland Coach’s Death, Forward Predicted to Break Out, More
A former Portland Trail Blazers guard reacted to the untimely passing of beloved coach Kim Hughes. The former assistant coach passed away at 73 years old late last month and had an invaluable impact on many of the stars he worked with during his tenure.
In other news, a Trail Blazers forward is predicted to have a breakout year this season, and for good reason given the promise that he showed last season. The defensive anchor garnered praise from a few All-Star-caliber players during his short time in the league as the sky seems to be the limit for the 25-year-old.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Trail Blazers news (click the headline for the full article):
