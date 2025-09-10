Blazers Notes: Jerami Grant Bleak Outlook, Deni Avdija Shines, Breakout Year Predicted

Feb 26, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) shoots the ball as Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (8) defends in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Portland Trail Blazers have a bleak outlook on Jerami Grant for this upcoming season, according to an NBA insider. The 31-year-old Portland native is coming off of a down scoring year and was significantly worse from the field during his 11th NBA season.

In other news, Deni Avdija had a stunning performance for Team Israel in the 2025 EuroBasket tournament. Although his team lost to superstar Luka Doncic and Slovenia, the young Trail Blazers star put on quite the show.

Finally, a breakout year is predicted for a young shooting guard. His athleticism and potential he has flashed last season appear to be the perfect recipe for another big leap during the upcoming season.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Trail Blazers news (click the headline for the full article):

Blazers’ $160 Million Forward Gets Bleak Outlook for 2025-26

Blazers Star ‘Gave Everything’ in Israel’s Loss to Slovenia

Blazers’ $27 Million Guard Poised for Scoring Breakout This Year

Blazers Guard Predicted to Take Next Step Under Guidance of New All-Star Teammate

NBA Insider Has 'Huge Hopes' for Blazers Big Man

Trail Blazers Tweets of the Day: 

