Blazers Notes: Jerami Grant Bleak Outlook, Deni Avdija Shines, Breakout Year Predicted
The Portland Trail Blazers have a bleak outlook on Jerami Grant for this upcoming season, according to an NBA insider. The 31-year-old Portland native is coming off of a down scoring year and was significantly worse from the field during his 11th NBA season.
In other news, Deni Avdija had a stunning performance for Team Israel in the 2025 EuroBasket tournament. Although his team lost to superstar Luka Doncic and Slovenia, the young Trail Blazers star put on quite the show.
Finally, a breakout year is predicted for a young shooting guard. His athleticism and potential he has flashed last season appear to be the perfect recipe for another big leap during the upcoming season.
