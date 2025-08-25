Blazers Notes: Major Trade Urged, Unfortunate Prediction on All-Star, Rookie Receives Praise

Aaron Coloma

Jan 14, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups talks to Scoot Henderson (00) and Shaedon Sharpe (17) during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images
Jan 14, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups talks to Scoot Henderson (00) and Shaedon Sharpe (17) during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Moda Center.
The Portland Trail Blazers have had an active offseason, and it may not be done yet.

Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley believes it may be time for the Blazers to move on from young point guard Scoot Henderson, as Portland have a plethora of talent at the guard positions.

Grant Hughes, also of Bleacher Report, had a rough prediction for recently acquired guard Jrue Holiday. Holiday has seen better days in the NBA, and Hughes believes his age has caught up to him.

The Blazers drafted big man Yang Hansen in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, shocking many with their unorthodox pick.

Hansen, however, has turned heads during the preseason and is getting massive trade. The Athletic ranked Hansen as the 25th best center in the league, ahead of Portland's former starting center Deandre Ayton.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Trail Blazers news (click the headline for the full article):

