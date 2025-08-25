Blazers Notes: Major Trade Urged, Unfortunate Prediction on All-Star, Rookie Receives Praise
The Portland Trail Blazers have had an active offseason, and it may not be done yet.
Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley believes it may be time for the Blazers to move on from young point guard Scoot Henderson, as Portland have a plethora of talent at the guard positions.
Grant Hughes, also of Bleacher Report, had a rough prediction for recently acquired guard Jrue Holiday. Holiday has seen better days in the NBA, and Hughes believes his age has caught up to him.
The Blazers drafted big man Yang Hansen in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, shocking many with their unorthodox pick.
Hansen, however, has turned heads during the preseason and is getting massive trade. The Athletic ranked Hansen as the 25th best center in the league, ahead of Portland's former starting center Deandre Ayton.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Trail Blazers news (click the headline for the full article):
Blazers Urged to Trade Rising Star in Potential Blockbuster Move
Former Blazers Star Hints at Post-Retirement Portland Plans
Hopeful Blazers Owner Faces Major Financial Hurdle Ahead of $4.25 Billion Deal
Blazers Star Seen as EuroBasket 2025's Most Underrated Talent
Blazers Rookie Stunningly Listed Among 25 Best Bigs in NBA Before Playing a Game
Will Blazers Remain in Portland After Sale? Insider Answers
Trail Blazers Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.