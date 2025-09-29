Blazers Notes: Portland Cuts Forward, Damian Lillard Reveals Return Timeline, Lawsuit on Team Sale

Damian Lillard's Formula Zero Elite Camp at The PHHacility on Aug 8, 2025.
Damian Lillard's Formula Zero Elite Camp at The PHHacility on Aug 8, 2025. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Portland Trail Blazers are finalizing their training camp roster for next season.

Before the ramp-up period, the Blazers released former Los Angeles Lakers forward Blake Hinson, who played on the Lakers' Summer League roster.

In other news, guard Damian Lillard shared his expected return schedule, pointing to next season as a realistic goal.

Given his age and the wear on his body, aiming for next season makes sense, as the injury occurred only a few months ago.

Finally, the team's agreed-upon sale is encountering complications, which will be resolved in court.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Trail Blazers news (click the headline for the full article):

Trail Blazers Tweets of the Day: 

