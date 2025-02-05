Blazers Notes: Robert Williams Asking Price, Jerami Grant Potential Trade Reaction
The Portland Trail Blazers have been on a roll, winning nine of their last 10 games, including their most recent 112-89 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Despite this, the Trail Blazers are in 13th place of the Western Conference with a 22-29 record. This naturally has experts thinking that Portland will make a move in time for the NBA trade deadline.
One of their best trade pieces is center Robert Williams III, who are asking for a massive price in response. So far this season, Williams has averaged 5.8 points, 5.7 total rebounds, 1.7 blocks, one assists, and 0.6 steals per game across 17 games.
Meanwhile, Jerami Grant has gotten candid about potentially being traded, saying that he just wants to focus on his game at this point in his career.
