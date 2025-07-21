Blazers Officially Make Damian Lillard Announcement
The Portland Trail Blazers officially announced the return of icon Damian Lillard to the team.
Lillard put pen to paper on a three-year deal worth a total of $42 million. He was waived by the Milwaukee Bucks at the beginning of free agency, allowing them to free up cap space to sign center Myles Turner.
As a free agent, the star guard had several suitors — including contenders like the Boston Celtics — but chose to play for the Blazers again.
According to beat reporter Sean Highkin, the Blazers are holding a press conference at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 21 which will feature Lillard, general manager Joe Cronin, and head coach Chauncey Billups.
Lillard is a proud representative of Portland, building his entire life in the city and championing the community for his entire basketball career.
More news: Blazers Coach Reveals What Will Make 2025-26 Season a Success
As a Blazer, he played 11 seasons and became the highest scoring player in franchise history. Lillard made several All-Star appearances and consistently represented the city of Portland on a national stage.
He averaged 25.2 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.2 rebounds during his time in Portland. He earned seven All-NBA Team honors.
More news: Blazers' Yang Hansen Already Drawing Attention of Rival Coaches and Executives
Lillard won't step on the basketball court again for another year as he rehabilitates his torn Achilles, but he gets to recover at the Blazers facilities.
Portland is the home of Lillard's family and should keep him supported during the lengthy process as he tries to come back.
When he plays again, the Weber State product will give the team an elite shooter who can help space the floor for other players while providing leadership to a young team.
Blazers fans will see Lillard on the bench regularly during the season, and his return will be a special moment for the entire city.
More news: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Discusses Blazers Relocating From Portland
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.