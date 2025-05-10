Blazers' Recent Lottery History as NBA Draft Approaches
Following a fairly robust 36-46 regular season finish, the Portland Trail Blazers opted to extend both head coach Chauncey Billups and general manager Joe Cronin.
Now, the team anxiously awaits its lottery fate, to be determined on Monday.
According to Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian, the Trail Blazers have a 3.7 percent chance of notching the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft after losing their tiebreaker with the Phoenix Suns, who also logged a 36-46 regular season record. Portland has a 16.9 percent chance of nabbing a top-four pick.
The Trail Blazers have selected in the league lottery after each of Billups' four seasons in charge.
In 2022, Portland had the fifth-best odds heading into the draft lottery, at 9 percent, but fell to the No. 7 pick. They selecting shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe out of Kentucky.
Sharpe was selected ahead of likely 2025 All-Defensive Teamer Dyson Daniels of the Atlanta Hawks (the No. 8 pick out of the G League Ignite), San Antonio Spurs power forward Jeremy Sochan (No. 9 out of Baylor), All-Star Oklahoma City Thunder power forward Jalen Williams (No. 12 out of Santa Clara), Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (No. 13 out of Memphis), and Indiana Pacers swingman Andrew Nembhard (No. 31 out of Gonzaga) — all of whom could be reasonably considered the more promising prospects three years on.
Still, the athletic Sharpe does have All-Star upside, especially if he ever fleshes out his offensive CV. In 72 contests (52 starts) this past season, the 6-foot-6 wing posted averages of 18.5 points on .452/.311/.785 shooting splits, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists a night.
Portland actually moved up in the lottery for 2023. The club entered the draft lottery with the fifth-best odds (10.5 percent and leapt up to the No. 3 slot. The Trail Blazers drafted point guard Scoot Henderson out of the G League Ignite.
Henderson had a troublingly bumpy rookie season, looking especially out-of-sorts defensively. But he's stabilized a bit since, and has showcased a knack for clutch late-game bucket-getting on occasion. Whether he has an All-Star ceiling anymore is a horse of a different color, however.
The Trail Blazers selected the 6-foot-3 pro ahead of ahead of several prospects who already look to be leaving him in their dust, upside-wise: twin brothers Amen and Ausar Thompson of the Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons, respectively (the Nos. 4 and 5 picks out of Overtime Elite squad the City Reapers), Washington Wizards forward Bilal Coulibaly (the No. 7 pick out of French pro club Metropolitans 92), Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (the No. 12 pick out of Duke), Utah Jazz shooting guard Keyonte George (the No. 16 pick out of Baylor), Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (the No. 19 pick out of Santa Clara), and, yes, his own eventual Portland teammate, Toumani Camara (the No. 52 pick out of Dayton).
Still, it's hardly curtains for Henderson.
In 66 healthy bouts last year (mostly off the bench), the 21-year-old averaged 12.7 points on .419/.354/.767 shooting splits, 5.1 assists and 3.0 rebounds.
Portland once again had the fifth-best odds (10.5 percent) of moving up to grab the top pick in 2024, but fell to No. 7. The Trail Blazers grabbed two-time Connecticut Huskies champion center Donovan Clingan, who already looks like one of the best defenders in his draft class (as does Camara).
It's too soon to tell if Clingan was the right pick at No. 7, but Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (the No. 9 pick out of Purdue), Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (No. 11 out of the G League Ignite), Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (No. 15 out of Indiana) and Philadelphia 76ers combo guard Jared McCain (no. 16 out of Duke) are currently the best players selected behind him.
Buzelis and McCain especially appear to have massive upside.
