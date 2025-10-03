Blazers Predicted to Sign Young Guard to $130 Million Extension
The Portland Trail Blazers are about to make some decisions on who their core is going to be moving forward. After having several high draft picks over the last few years, they are now in a position where they have to figure out who to keep.
Portland needs one of these guys to evolve into a starter. One of those players that they are hoping can do that is Shaedon Sharpe. Sharpe was the seventh overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
Sharpe is up for a contract extension now, and the Trail Blazers have to figure out whether or not they want to have him as part of their core. One pundit believes they will.
NBA Pundit Believes The Trail Blazers Will Re-Sign Shaedon Sharpe
Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report believes that the Blazers will offer Sharpe something in the neighborhood of a five-year $135 million extension. He notes that he hasn't been great yet.
"Shaedon Sharpe's scoring efficiency is still way below average. And he hasn't had a positive impact on Portland's point differential in any of his three seasons."
As Bailey mentions, Sharpe is still young and has a chance to develop into a really good player.
"But he's just 22 years old and averaged 18.5 points in 31.3 minutes last season. That mini breakout, paired with absurd athleticism, makes him a solid bet to remain a part of this team's core."
The Trail Blazers Need to See Some Improvement From Shaedon Sharpe
Portland has to see some improvement in Sharpe's offense in order for them to offer him a big contract extension. He has to be a more efficient shooter if they are going to give him a boatload of money.
That's why an extension for Sharpe might not come until a few months into the season, if they give him one at all. He is a good defender, which certainly helps his case.
Next year, Damian Lillard will be the starting point guard. That leaves one less guard spot in the rotation available. Sharpe has to prove he's valuable enough to keep in one of those spots.
Last season, Sharpe averaged 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.
