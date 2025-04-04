Blazers Reveal if Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons Will Play vs Bulls
The Portland Trail Blazers are trying their absolute hardest to make the playoffs. Unfortunately for them, they may not have enough games left to make up the gap.
Right now, they are two and a half games behind the Kings for the tenth spot in the Western Conference. They have just five games left to play, though.
Injuries have taken their toll on this team. From the beginning of the season, they just haven't been able to keep their key guys healthy for very long.
That has resulted in this giant deficit that they have to make up at the end of the year. Even now, they have a ton of injuries.
The Trail Blazers are a team that would love to have their young players available to play if they aren't going to make the playoffs. The more minutes they can get for them, the better.
Guard Scoot Henderson is one of those players. They are trying to get him to develop into the star player they thought he was going to be.
Unfortunately for them, Henderson hasn't been able to stay healthy, either. He will miss their upcoming game against the Bulls because of a concussion.
Anfernee Simons is still questionable for this game against Chicago, as well. He was listed as questionable because of a right forearm contusion.
Henderson has shown flashes of being a superstar, but he hasn't been able to put it all together consistently. He has a lot of aspects that need to go in his game before he can be considered a star player for this franchise.
The Trail Blazers will have a lot of decisions that they need to make in the offseason, including on Henderson's future. There will be teams that will be interested in trading for him this summer.
Simons is someone who could be moved, too. They have a lot of guards on this team, and other teams tried to trade for him at the trade deadline. Portland decided not to move anyone at that time, though.
