Blazers Risk Setback With Series of Head-Scratching Draft Picks
The Portland Trail Blazers had a mixed bag during the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft. They were able to get a massive haul for trading back five spots with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Adding a future first-round pick and two second-round picks for the 11th pick was an absolute no-brainer for them. It was a shrewd move to make. They moved down to 16.
That's where the big issue occurs. They took Chinese center Yang Hansen with that pick, who actually emerged from the stands to be announced to the crowd.
Taking Hansen that early is a massive risk for the Trail Blazers. He is a very raw prospect who played in decent competition in the CBA, but Portland already has multiple centers on the roster.
As of right now, the Blazers have Deandre Ayton, Robert Williams III, Donovan Clingan, and Duop Reath on the roster. Adding Hansen to the list is baffling, unless they are looking to get rid of two of them.
Ayton and Williams III have been talked about as possible trade candidates this summer. Portland has been shopping them around to other teams, hoping for a decent return.
Hansen did lead the Chinese Basketball Association with five blocks per game, but he is incredibly raw. He needs some work in the G-League before he's ready to contribute.
Taking a player like that at 16 is a big risk. If it works out, they can have a 7'1 center who can really patrol the paint and be a deterrent at the rim off the bench.
Portland's plan might be to move both Ayton and Williams III before free agency starts, so they can start making plans for the rest of the roster. They certainly don't need five centers on the roster.
How the Blazers figure out their forward situation is going to be the next project for them this offseason. That is the biggest question surrounding their roster at the moment.
Hansen is ready to prove everyone wrong once he gets to Summer League. How well he performs there might determine whether he starts the year in the G-League or not.
