Blazers' Scoot Henderson Already Working Out With Newest All-Star Guard
The Portland Trail Blazers have tried to add some veteran players this offseason to help supplement the rash of young players that they have on the roster.
One of the moves they made this summer was to trade for Jrue Holiday. Holiday is someone who was briefly with the Trail Blazers before he was moved to Boston a couple of years ago.
Now, Holiday is going to stay in Portland and help the Trail Blazers make a run at the playoffs. One of his young teammates has already started working out with him.
Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson has already worked out with Jrue Holiday
Henderson is trying to make sure that he is able to soak up as much advice from Holiday as possible. He has already worked out with the veteran guard to try to get as much help as he can.
Both of them showed off their ability to handle the ball and finish at the rim, which is something Henderson has always excelled at. Holiday has had to find ways to finish inside, too.
The Blazers believe that they have a chance to make the playoffs next season, but they need some of their young players to start to step up. That mostly means Henderson.
Henderson was drafted third overall as a guy that they were looking at to become a true superstar. He hasn't developed into that yet, but Portland is hoping he can with some veteran leadership on the team.
Jrue Holiday can help the younger Trail Blazers learn how to win
The primary reason that Joe Cronin brought Holiday in was so the team would have a player who had won a title on the roster. Holiday can show the young players the habits that are necessary to win a title.
Holiday has won two championships with two different teams, so he certainly knows what it takes to be a champion. He can really help a young team that doesn't have any playoff experience.
Last season with the Celtics, Holiday averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. Henderson averaged 12.7 points, three rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game.
