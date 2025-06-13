Blazers' Scott Henderson Named Trade Target For West Rival
The Portland Trail Blazers are still trying to figure out what kind of franchise they want to be. They currently have an excess of guards, including Scoot Henderson.
Henderson was the third overall pick by the Blazers in the 2023 Draft. He was hoping to be the savior that the franchise was looking for after trading away Damian Lillard.
He hasn't quite lived up to that hype, although he was much better in the second half of this season after a rough start to his career. He is still coveted by others around the league.
Henderson is one of the players that the Pelicans would love to trade for, according to Bleacher Report. Henderson is someone they feel like would pair well with Zion Williamson.
Williamson has had issues staying healthy, as has Henderson. The poor health would be the only reason why the Trail Blazers would give up on Henderson this early.
Henderson is still just 21 years old. He is a physical specimen who can get to the rim in a lot when he is feeling right. He just needs to work on his jump shot.
New Orleans is a franchise that is in a similar spot to Portland. The difference is that the Pelicans have a quirkier collection of talent than Portland does.
Henderson still believes that he can be a star in the league. He is one of the hardest workers on the team, so he is going to keep trying to reach that level.
Portland is a team that could make more than one move this offseason. They have to figure out exactly what direction they want to go in this season.
If Portland were smart, it would use its draft pick this season to find a wing who pairs well with Henderson and Anfernee Simons. They also need to get a bit better defensively.
This season, Henderson averaged 12.7 points, three rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. He shot 41.9 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from beyond the three-point arc.
