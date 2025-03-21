Blazers See Playoff Chances Take Major Hit Following Robert Williams Injury
The Portland Trail Blazers have come back from an unlikely spot. Right around the trade deadline, they were 13th in the Western Conference standings and were several games back from the final play-in spot.
Despite being so far back, the Trail Blazers decided to not make any trades. They didn't add any pieces or sell any pieces, which seemed like an odd decision at the time.
Suddenly, the tenth spot in the West isn't so far out of reach. They are just two games behind the Suns for that final play-in spot in the Western Conference.
Unfortunately for them, Robert Williams III has suffered another injury. In fact, it was yet another knee injury. Knee injuries have plagued him throughout his career.
Williams underwent arthroscopic knee surgery to address knee inflammation, essentially ending his season. The only way he could come back is if the Blazers make a run in the playoffs, if they get there at all.
This injury has put a massive dent in their playoff hopes. Now, they don't have Williams or Deandre Ayton at the center spot for the foreseeable future.
Donovan Clingan will now slide into the starting spot, which is something the Blazers want him to take over anyway. They will likely look to move Ayton in the offseason, so they want Clingan to be the center of the future.
The big issue is that they don't have a backup guy that they trust behind Clingan for the rest of the season. Now, they will have to play a lot smaller against the best teams they will face.
Portland now has to figure out a way to remain competitive without having multiple big men that they trust. Making up ground with just three weeks left in the season so that they get that tenth spot is going to be tough.
The Blazers have a decision to make on Williams, too. He has one more year left on his deal. Do they try to trade him, or should they keep him?
This season, Williams III has averaged 5.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.
