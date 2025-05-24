Blazers Have Extremely High Trade Value For Toumani Camara: Report
Portland Trail Blazers combo forward Toumani Camara is riding high after a breakout 2024-25 regular season, just his second as a pro.
The 6-foot-8 Dayton product, 25, emerged as one of the league's best perimeter defenders this season, while also upping his counting stats to averages of 11.3 points on an efficient .458/.375/.722 slash line, 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.6 blocks per bout. The growth of Camara and the new trade acquisition Deni Avdija helped make Portland a fringe postseason contender.
More Portland Trail Blazers News: Top 5 Realistic Stars Trail Blazers Could Trade For
The Trail Blazers ultimately fell a bit short, finishing with a 36-46 regular season record and securing the No. 11 pick in next month's 2025 NBA Draft.
On Thursday, Camara was honored with his first ever All-Defensive Team inclusion. He made this year's All-NBA Second Team, alongside L.A. Clippers center Ivica Zubac, Memphis Grizzlies power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. — the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year — Oklahoma City Thunder small forward Jalen Williams, and Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert — the latter of whom was the Defensive Player of the Year last season.
This year's DPOY, Cleveland Cavaliers power forward/center Evan Mobley, made the All-Defensive First Team, along with Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels, Thunder guard Luguentz Dort, Golden State Warriors power forward/center Draymond Green — the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year and this season's oldest honoree at 35 — and Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson.
Now, with an intriguing summer ahead, and several veterans set to be on pricey expiring contracts for 2025-26, Portland faces some big questions about the rest of its roster.
More Portland Trail Blazers News: One Blazers Player is 'Virtual Lock' to Return Next Year
Camara and Avdija have now become the Trail Blazers' top two most interesting players — and thus, their most appetizing trade assets. But whether or not Portland even wants to move the two young forwards remains to be seen.
Jovan Buha of The Athletic revealed on his "Buha's Block" pod that Camara's asking price in a theoretical trade is extremely high.
"I have heard that the Blazers want something like two [first round draft picks] for Camara, so maybe they view Dalton [Knect] and a first as sufficient, but I think Portland probably says no, to be honest," Buha said.
This marks quite the ascent for Camara, who was selected with the No. 52 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
More Portland Trail Blazers News:
Blazers Ownership Officially Announces Plan to Sell Team
Blazers' Potential Contract Options For Shaedon Sharpe Extension
Blazers Could Land $50 Million All-Star in Epic Trade Idea
Blazers Face Major Contract Extension Decisions on Multiple Stars
Blazers Star Shaedon Sharpe Reveals Major Summer Goal
Blazers Star's Viral Dunk Named Best of NBA Season
For all the latest news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.