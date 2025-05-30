Blazers Named Surprising Trade Suitor For Giannis Antetokounmpo
The fate of nine-time All-NBA Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the massive question mark hovering over virtually every team's offseason.
Antetokounmpo, 30, remains an impressive physical specimen, even if his jumpshooting is limited to midrange takes.
In 67 healthy regular-season games, the 6-foot-11 superstar averaged 30.4 points on 60.1 percent shooting from the field and 61.7 percent shooting from the charity stripe, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 0.9 steals.
Across five brisk Bucks playoff games, Antetokounmpo boosted those stats to 33.0 points on 60.6 percent shooting from the floor and 69.8 percent shooting from the foul line, 15.4 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.0 rejections.
A five-time All-Defensive teamer and two-time MVP, Antetokounmpo remains an elite transition player, still absolutely lethal in the open floor.
Many clubs have been linked to Antetokounmpo as possible trade fits. Now, Dan Favale of Bleacher Report outlines an interesting scenario where he could be dealt to the Portland Trail Blazers.
More Portland Trail Blazers News: Blazers Hold Pre-Draft Tuesday Workout for Top NCAA Prospects
"The Blazers currently exist in this weird space, not good enough to be within arm's length of contention, nowhere near ethically bad enough to guarantee they do more than draft at the back end of the lottery moving forward. Giannis comes in and immediately gives them a guiding light," Favale writes. "The already-stingy defense gets even more terrifying, and while the floor-spacing doesn't improve, they'd have the go-to No. 1 option they so desperately need."
Would Antetokounmpo really be willing to join a Western Conference club, without another surefire All-Star, that hasn't even made the playoffs since 2020?
Portland does have an intriguing young core, comprising a few high-upside pieces, but no one on the current roster has ever been named an All-Star.
More Portland Trail Blazers News: Blazers Predicted to Land Massive Star in Deandre Ayton Trade Idea
"Portland has plenty of young players and matching salaries to offer," Favale writes. "You don't entirely gut the core. You want some combination of Deni Avdija, Shaedon Sharpe, Donovan Clingan, Toumani Camara and Scoot Henderson left over. You don't make any single player off limits, either."
Avdija in particular flashed All-Star potential during the second half of the Trail Blazers' 2024-25 season. During the 40 games he played when the calendar flipped over to 2025, Avidja averaged 19.8 points on .492/.369/.774 shooting splits, 8.4 rebounds, 4.5 dimes, and 1.1 steals a night.
Camara, who has already been named to an All-Defensive Team just two years into his career, would be an intriguing defensive partner for Antetokounmpo, along with All-Rookie center Clingan.
More Portland Trail Blazers News: One Blazers Player is 'Virtual Lock' to Return Next Year
"Draft compensation gets a little weird, because the Blazers owe a lottery-protected pick to Chicago that stretches through 2028," Favale notes. "But they also have a potential edge over the competition: the ability to offer Milwaukee control over its own first-rounders in 2028, 2029 and 2030."
The three Texas teams have probably the best young, movable assets available in the league, but Portland's youth and draft equity could hold some intrigue for Bucks general manager Jon Horst.
More Portland Trail Blazers News:
Top 5 Realistic Stars Trail Blazers Could Trade to Acquire
Blazers Ownership Officially Announces Plan to Sell Team
Blazers' Potential Contract Options For Shaedon Sharpe Extension
Blazers Could Land $50 Million All-Star in Epic Trade Idea
Blazers Face Major Contract Extension Decisions on Multiple Stars
For all the latest news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.