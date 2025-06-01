Blazers Hiring Champion G League Coach to Join Chauncey Billups' Staff
The Portland Trail Blazers are already reconfiguring their roster this offseason — albeit, their coaching roster.
More Portland Trail Blazers News: Blazers Could Go After Nuggets Star as Trade Target
Sources inform longtime NBA insider Chris Haynes that former Stockton Kings championship head coach Quinton Crawford is inking a deal to serve under recently extended Portland head coach Chauncey Billups for the 2025-26 season.
This is an intriguing swing from Portland, and speaks to a clear investment in bolstering Billups' bench with an exciting young basketball mind.
More Portland Trail Blazers News: Blazers Hold Pre-Draft Tuesday Workout for Top NCAA Prospects
Crawford, 34, has won championships at both the NBA and G League levels.
He was brought in as a player development coach with the Charlotte Hornets in 2018-19, then joined Frank Vogel's staff for the Los Angeles Lakers' 2019-20 championship season. He stayed with Vogel through Vogel's firing in 2022, then served under former Lakers assistant Jason Kidd on the Dallas Mavericks in 2022-23.
Next, Crawford joined Vogel again, on the 49-win Phoenix Suns in 2023-24.
More Portland Trail Blazers News: Blazers Named Surprising Trade Suitor For Giannis Antetokounmpo
He led Stockton, the Sacramento Kings' NBAGL affiliate, to a 22-12 regular season record this past season and the league title.
Clearly, Billups and Portland general manager Joe Cronin have been keeping tabs on Crawford's development, and are excited to bring him back to the NBA proper.
This story will be updated...
More Portland Trail Blazers News:
Blazers Predicted to Land Massive Star in Deandre Ayton Trade Idea
One Blazers Player is 'Virtual Lock' to Return Next Year
Top 5 Realistic Stars Trail Blazers Could Trade to Acquire
Blazers Ownership Officially Announces Plan to Sell Team
Blazers' Potential Contract Options For Shaedon Sharpe Extension
Blazers Could Land $50 Million All-Star in Epic Trade Idea
Blazers Face Major Contract Extension Decisions on Multiple Stars
For all the latest news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.