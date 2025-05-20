Blazers Surprise Star Donovan Clingan Named All-Rookie Second-Team
The Portland Trail Blazers' center, Donovan Clingan, successfully made the NBA All-Rookie team, which is a significant accomplishment for one of the most promising big men in the game.
The NBA announced on Tuesday that Clingan was voted onto the All-Rookie Second Team, making him one of just five players from the top 10 of the 2024 NBA Draft to receive this recognition.
As a rookie, he averaged 19.8 minutes per game, scoring 6.5 points, 1.1 assists, and 7.9 rebounds, with a 56% effective field goal percentage.
He effectively defended the rim, averaging 1.6 blocks per game. His advanced metrics reveal that he was a strong player right from the start, recording four win shares last season and performing overall better than the replacement level.
Clingan is just 21 years old, making him relatively young but still effective as a modern center who can influence both ends of the court.
His seven-foot frame enables him to assert his presence in the paint, creating a passing option for either Scoot Henderson or Anfernee Simons while also handling the dirty work to secure extra possessions.
Clingan is now the 15th player in Blazers history to receive All-Rookie honors, and he holds the franchise rookie record for total rebounds and offensive rebounds.
Given his success in his rookie year, he should be given more playing time, although it depends on whether the team can trade Deandre Ayton.
At this point, Clingan is expected to be the future center for the Blazers, and his defensive skills are better than Ayton's. This necessitates trading Ayton, which would allow the younger center to gain more playing time.
