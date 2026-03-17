Blazers Trying Kris Murray at New Position

The Portland Trail Blazers are still trying new things at this point in the season to try and see if they can get a better combination of their players to work in a better way.

One of the things they have been trying recently is playing Kris Murray at the center position when they are compromised by Donovan Clingan and Robert Williams III. In the team's latest win against the Brooklyn Nets, Williams was out due to injury, and Donovan Clingan was in foul trouble, forcing the Blazers to put Murray in the center position.

"It's a fun challenge. I'm versatile, so I can guard one through five. I guard one through five in college, so it brought back some memories playing the five, so it's fun. Tough when DC gets four or five fouls and haven't played drop coverage, but it's a fun challenge," Murray said to playing the center role.

Kris Murray at Center?

This isn't the first time Murray has played center with the Blazers. He has been in that position at points during the year, but it hasn't gotten as much attention as it has now.

Murray scored 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the floor in 25 minutes against the Nets, which is the most he's played in a single game since Feb. 26 when the team visited the Chicago Bulls. Blazers acting head coach Tiago Splitter spoke highly of Murray when asked to step up into a position he doesn't often play.

"He stepped up," Splitter said. "He was very active on the board. On the defense, playing as a five, roll into the basket, hitting two threes, I believe, so awesome job by Kris being ready."

Murray has been in and out of the rotation over the last couple of weeks, so he is willing to perform in any role the team is offering for him. When the Blazers are faced with a back-to-back, it can be tricky for the entire roster, but having players like Murray that are ready at a moment's notice makes the job a lot easier.

If Murray can continue to show up in this capacity, it's likely that he will get more opportunities and playing time with the team.

Murray and the Blazers are back in action tomorrow when they take on the Indiana Pacers. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.