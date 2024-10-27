Blazers vs Pelicans: Can Portland Redeem Themselves in Early Season Rematch?
The Portland Trail Blazers will be taking on the New Orleans Pelicans once again on Sunday after falling to them the other day. It was a close contest but Portland fell just short of coming away with their first win of the season.
New Orleans battled throughout and just inched out the win over Portland. But this game gives the Trail Blazers another crack at it.
The Trail Blazers fell in a heartbreaker by a score of 105-103. It was a tough loss but a much better effort than they had in the season opener.
How to Watch
What: Trail Blazers (0-2) vs. Pelicans (2-0), 3 p.m., Sunday.
Where: Moda Center
Radio: Rip City Radio (KPOJ 620 AM).
TV channel: KATU Charge (Antenna: 2.1 and 2.2 in Portland. Comcast: 302 and 1170. DirecTV and Dish: Available Jan. 1).
Despite the loss, head coach Chauncey Billups believed that his team played well.
“I thought we played good,” Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said. “Obviously, you wish you come away with the win. Definitely, this is more who we are. We’re going to compete. We’re going to scrap. Defensively, I thought we did a pretty good job. It got away from us a few times. We lost our focus on a couple of their plays.”
The key for this game will be making sure that they don't let the Pelicans beat them on the fast break. New Orleans has a lot of strong offensive players who can score easily when the defense isn't fully set.
Containing Zion Williamson will be a key in this game also. His ability to score almost at will at the basket is a problem so the Trail Blazers will need to make sure they cut off any scoring lanes for him as best as they can.
Portland already isn't the greatest defensive team so making sure to get back on that end of the floor will be crucial. Additionally, if the Trail Blazers can execute their offense well, they could at least give themselves a chance in this game.
This game won't be easy but the Trail Blazers did look much more organization against New Orleans. They would love to avoid dropping down to 0-3 to start the season so a strong effort throughout will be needed.
After this game, the Trail Blazers will head out on the road to take on the Sacramento Kings on Monday night.