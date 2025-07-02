Former Blazers Star Called Locker Room Cancer by NBA Analyst
There certainly does not seem to be any love lost between the Portland Trail Blazers and free agent center DeAndre Ayton.
Reports of discontent between both parties have flooded the news cycle since Portland made the decision to buy Ayton out of his contract. He was slated to make $35.5 million this upcoming season.
More news: Blazers Send Anfernee Simmons to Celtics for Jrue Holiday in Blockbuster Trade
With Ayton now a free agent, he's able to sign with any franchise he'd like. The Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers could be fits for the Bahamian center, though even that is uncertain as of right now.
Former NBA player-turned-ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins certainly did not pull any punches when discussing the reputation Ayton has around the league. As Perkins mentioned, Ayton allegedly is a "diva" and "needs to change about himself" if he's to turn things around and become more than the answer to a trivia question asking "Which former Arizona Wildcats player was selected by the Phoenix Suns No. 1 Overall in the 2018 NBA Draft?"
Talent has never been a question, as Ayton's length coupled with a sophisticated offensive skill-set lends itself to the theoretical that he should be a dominant player in the NBA.
Aside from a few flashes, this scenario has not played out with any of the teams he's played for. At this stage of his career, the soon-to-be 27-year-old is in a precarious position.
A host of centers have already been signed this offseason. The likes of Steven Adams, Brook Lopez, Mason Plumlee, Clint Capela, Jericho Sims, Luke Kornet, Luka Garza, Sandro Mamukeklashvili, Kevon Looney, Santi Aldama, Myles Turner, and Paul Reed have all figured out their respective situations.
Ayton is left as one of the few remaining options out on the market along with players such as Al Horford, Moe Wagner, Alex Len, Thomas Bryant, and Jaxson Hayes. With respects to those players, Ayton is the most talented of the bunch. In theory, he'd also command the most money given what he could be.
On the other hand, if teams are turned off by these reported allegations about his character, Ayton's market could be far smaller than even he imagines it to be. Either way, this will be a fascinating story to follow.
More news: Oregon Has Issued Resolution to Keep Blazers in Portland Amid Sale
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.