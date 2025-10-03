Blazers Young Star Facing ‘Make-or-Break’ Year
The Portland Trail Blazers have spent the last few years in the draft lottery accumulating talent. They would like to get out of the talent-accumulating phase. Now, it's time to start winning.
One of the players that they drafted using some of their high draft picks was Shaedon Sharpe. Sharpe was drafted seventh overall in the 2022 NBA Draft.
He was expected to be a really good offensive player, despite the fact that he sat out his only collegiate season at Kentucky. One pundit believes this is a make-or-break year for him.
Pundit Believes Trail Blazers Guard Shaedon Sharpe Is In a Make-Or-Break Year
Blazers insider Sean Highkin of the Rose Garden Report believes that Sharpe is in a make-or-break year now that he is up for a contract extension.
"There's no way around it: this is a make-or-break year for Sharpe. He and the Blazers haven't agreed on a contract extension yet, and I have my doubts that they will before the opening-week deadline in late October."
Highkin believes that Sharpe could be in for a rough restricted free agency if he isn't able to get an extension this season.
"That would mean Sharpe is a restricted free agent next summer, and we saw how that went this year with Jonathan Kuminga, Cam Thomas, Josh Giddey, and Quentin Grimes."
The Blazers have liked what Sharpe has shown when he's played his best, but his scoring has to be more efficient before they give him a boatload of money.
The Trail Blazers Need More Consistency From Shaedon Sharpe
Highkin believes that the Blazers need to see more consistency from Sharpe before they commit to him being a big part of their core moving forward.
"I've always said I think Sharpe is the most talented player on the Blazers' entire roster, and we've seen stretches where he looks like an All-Star. But that hasn't been consistent, either due to health or effort. Remember, their second-half turnaround last season started the night Billups benched Sharpe against the Bulls and publicly called out his defense."
Last season, Sharpe averaged 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. He shot 45.2 percent from the field and 31.1 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
