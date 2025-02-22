Brandon Miller Injury Status For Blazers vs Hornets
The Portland Trail Blazers will host the Charlotte Hornets for the first and only time this season.
The Blazers have struggled as of late, losing four consecutive games after they won six games in a row. Portland desperately needs a win, and they have a good chance of doing so as they get to face a lesser team on paper, the Hornets.
Charlotte has not had a great season. They have a 14-40 record and a 5-20 record away from their home arena.
Although the Blazers aren't much better, they will look to take advantage of the opponent in front of them. The Hornets will be healthy for the most part, but they will be without their star young forward, Brandon Miller.
Miller is out for the season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn scapholunate ligament in his right wrist.
Miller was deemed out indefinitely prior to undergoing surgery in mid-January.
He sustained an injury against the Jazz, and an MRI confirmed that he had ligament damage. A couple of days later, the Hornets received news that he would be out for the season.
The 22-year-old finished the season averaging 21.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.9 three-pointers, 3.6 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.7 blocks in 34.2 minutes per game over 27 appearances on the season but is shooting just 40.3 percent from the field.
His efficiency dipped from his rookie season to his sophomore season, with 44.0 percent shooting from the field and 37.3 percent from three to 40.3 percent from the field, and 35.5 percent from three.
Miller spent one season at the University of Alabama and was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft, one pick before the Blazers selected Scoot Henderson with the No. 3 overall pick.
The Trail Blazers have gone 15-14 at home. Portland has a 10-22 record in games decided by 10 or more points.
The Trail Blazers are shooting 45.0 percent from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 46.4 percent the Hornets allow to opponents. The Hornets average 13.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than the Trail Blazers give up.
The Hornets have a 2-8 record in their last 10 games compared to the Blazers, who have a 6-4 record.
