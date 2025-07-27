Former Blazers Forward Begs NBA for Training Camp Opportunity
A former Portland Trail Blazers combo forward took to his personal X account on Sunday morning to practically beg the league to bring him back.
Although he's been out of the league since his brief stint in Portland at the end of the 2020-21 season, the 6-foot-6 vet has continued his pro career abroad ever since.
Veteran forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson issued a heartfelt missive on X, opening himself up to be considered as at least a possible training camp add for any of the league's 30 franchises.
"Good morning @NBA, I was wondering if any teams had a training camp spot for [a] kind chap like myself," the southpaw proposed. "I’m like a SUV got a lot of travel miles but for the long haul(long season) you can count on me. I also keep good air flow amongst the team. I also can guard just about anyone."
Hollis-Jefferson is also clearly aware that several players have lasted far past their ostensibly sell-by state by becoming essentially practice players to develop younger rotation pieces, as he proposed that he could be used in that capacity.
Former Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem, former Chicago Bulls big man Brian Scalabrine, Indiana Pacers combo forward James Johnson, and journeyman power forward/center Taj Gibson have all fulfilled these roles in the recent past.
"I also don’t mind getting guys better in practice," Hollis-Jefferson noted. "Pushing them to the next level. Make it tough in practice scrimmage when necessary for the core guys to be elite in game situations!"
Hollis-Jefferson inked a pair of 10-day deals with Portland in April 2021, and then agreed to a rest-of-season deal with that playoff-bound squad.
In 11 total regular season games with the Trail Blazers, the Arizona product averaged a scant 2.5 points on 50 percent field goal shooting and 56.3 percent free throw shooting, along with 2.4 boards and 1.2 dimes in 9.7 minutes per.
He played a bench role for Portland in the playoffs, too, averaging 2.0 points and 1.6 boards in 7.2 minutes while appearing in all five games of the Trail Blazers' quick playoff defeat.
Still just 30, Hollis-Jefferson boasts a 7-foot-2 wingspan and is capable of playing at either forward spot. He began his career with the Brooklyn Nets in 2015, and also suited up for the Toronto Raptors before wrapping up his NBA run in Portland.
Since departing the league, Hollis-Jefferson has played for Turkey, Puerto Rico, South Korea, the Philippines. He's currently playing for PBA club TNT Tropang Giga.
