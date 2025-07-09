Blazers Notes: Trade Talks With Lakers, Major Jrue Holiday Prediction, Deandre Ayton Wanted Out
The Portland Trail Blazers are still shopping some of their players around the league, including forward Matisse Thybulle, who could be headed to the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Lakers already nabbed former Blazer Deandre Ayton, who initiated the contract buyout and requested to leave the team.
The Blazers already made the big trade for guard Jrue Holiday, who provides a massive impact on winning and should help the team potentially reach the playoffs.
An NBA expert made a shocking prediction regarding Holiday, who should stay on the roster through the first half of the season at least.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Trail Blazers news (click the headline for the full article):
Trail Blazers Tweets of the Day:
