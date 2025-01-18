Donovan Clingan Injury Status For Blazers vs Rockets
The Portland Trail Blazers are trying to figure out who is going to be part of their future. They are going to be sellers at the trade deadline.
Almost all of the Blazers are going to be available to other teams. There are very few players who the Trail Blazers have made untouchable in trade talks.
Jerami Grant is going to be one of the guys who could be moved. A lot of teams have called Portland with interest in acquiring him.
Anfernee Simons is another guy who the Blazers have fielded calls on. It's less likely that the Blazers trade him than it is for them to part ways with Grant though.
Another guy who could be out the door, if the price is right, is Robert Williams III. The center has had a lot of teams call about him.
If Williams III is shipped out of town, that means that they are fully committing to Donovan Clingan as part of their core. Clingan was the seventh overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Clingan is someone that the Trail Blazers really like. He has shown flashes of being a really solid player with his rebounding and his rim protection.
Unfortunately, Clingan has had some issues staying on the court. He's had some problems with injuries, including a recent one against the Nets.
Clingan missed the game against the Clippers due to an ankle sprain. He has now found himself on the injury report ahead of the Blazers' matchup with the Rockets.
Clingan is listed as out because of his left ankle sprain. He will miss his second straight game because of the injury.
Portland wants Clingan to play in as many games as possible. They want to see what they have in him and allow him to develop.
The Trail Blazers don't have a defined plan for the future, which is something they need to figure out in the next couple of weeks. Clingan will definitely be a part of that future.
Clingan has averaged 5.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 0.6 assists so far as a rookie.
