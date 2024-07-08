Trail Blazers News: Donovan Clingan Talks First Summer League Practice
The Portland Trail Blazers' one and only rookie draft pick this season, former two-time University of Connecticut Huskies NCAA champion center Donovan Mitchell, reflected on his first pre-Summer League practice this season over the weekend, per Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report.
“It was fun to get out and battle again. I think the last time I went live was the national title game,” Clingan said. In that game, a 75-60 defeat of the Purdue Boilermakers, the 7-foot-2 All-Big East Teamer notched 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field and 1-of-1 foul shooting, five rebounds, one assist and one block.
Read More: Trail Blazers News: Portland Officially Signs Donovan Clingan
Clingan, 20, was selected with the No. 7 pick in June's 2024 NBA Draft by the Blazers. Portland offloaded the rest of its draft picks — the Nos. 14, 34 and 40 picks. The No. 14 pick selection was shipped out as part of the trade with the Washington Wizards to obtain small forward Deni Avdija (and, more importantly from Portland's perspective, to dip under the luxury tax), while the two second rounders were traded in exchange for future draft equity.
How head coach Chauncey Billups will dole out his center minutes remains to be seen. Perhaps more pertinent, however, is the question of whether all the current fives rostered will still be on the team later. Right now, Deandre Ayton is the presumed starter, while Clingan is presumably expected to compete for time against veteran Robert Williams III and last year's surprising center find, Duop Reath.
More Trail Blazers: Major Issue Holding Back Possible Jerami Grant Trade