Blazers Have Massive Jerami Grant Problem
The Portland Trail Blazers decided not to trade Jerami Grant during the trade deadline. In fact, they decided not to make any moves at all, opting to keep their group together.
It may have been a mistake not to move on from Grant at that point. There were some teams that were poking around his avilability during the deadline.
The Trail Blazers probably should have moved on from him at that point, because his value was higher. There were teams who could have offered assets for him in order to make a run at the playoffs.
The Portland Trail Blazers may have an issue trading Jerami Grant
The issue with trading Grant now is his contract. He is owed a ton of money in each of the next three years, looking to get paid over $102 million in that timespan.
The biggest issue for the Blazers is the fact that Grant finished the year so poorly. It was the worst year that he has had since 2019-20 when he was with the Nuggets.
Had Grant not finished the year so poorly, he would have had a more interested market. Instead, he was hurt for most of the second half of the season.
Now, Grant is owed a ton of money and is already 31. This is the end of his prime, so he won't be getting any better from this point on. Portland may have missed the boat on when to get full freight for him.
If the Blazers are going to get out from under his contract, it might have to be in a straight salary dump capacity. They likely won't get much in return for him at this point.
The only chance that they would have to get a decent return for him is if they waited until the trade deadline next season. Perhaps there would be a team desperate enough to trade for him.
This season, Grant averaged 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. He shot just 37.3 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from three.
