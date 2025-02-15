How Did Blazers' Bryce McGowens Do in NBA All-Star Rising Stars Challenge?
The Portland Trail Blazers are still trying to figure out what they want their team to look like in the future. They didn't make any moves at the trade deadline, indicating they like who they have.
That could mean that they also like who they have in the G League. There could be some Rip City players who they see as contributors in the future for them.
One of those players on the Rip City Blazers is Bryce McGowens. He was chosen to play in the Rising Stars Game during All-Star weekend on Friday night.
McGowens was part of a G League team that was taking on NBA players. The G League team actually beat their first opponent full of young NBA players and advanced to the championship.
McGowens was a big reason why the G League team won that first game. He was actually one of the leading scorers, putting up 12 points in that first game.
His shooting was impressive, making 5-9 from the field. He also made two 3-point shots in that first game.
McGowens's defense was also on full display. He was able to swipe two steals, leading the team. Unfortunately, he wasn't able to play quite as well in the second game.
In that championship game, he had just two points, making the only shot that he attempted. Perhaps he should have tried to force more shots because the G League team scored just 14 points total.
Even though he didn't play as well in that second game, McGowens was able to show what he can do on the court. He showed that he is a good scorer.
Portland already has a lot of guards on the team. McGowens has a steep road to climb if he wants to make the roster with the Trail Blazers.
Still, the Blazers could make a lot of moves in the offseason to recalibrate their team. They don't really seem to have much of a plan right now.
Perhaps McGowens could be part of their future if they decide to make some trades. The plan is very much in flux.
