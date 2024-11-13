Trail Blazers Injury Report: Status of Deandre Ayton vs Timberwolves Revealed
Portland Trail Blazers starting center Deandre Ayton has been officially ruled out for Tuesday night's impending home matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report. The 6-foot-11 big man is dealing with a right index finger sprain.
Highkin adds that 7-foot-2 rookie big man Donovan Clingan, selected with the No. 7 pick in this summer's 2024 NBA Draft, will start in Ayton's stead.
According to the league's latest injury report, two-time All-Defensive swingman Matisse Thybulle will continue to sit out, as he recuperates from his right knee injury. The veteran shooting guard/small forward has yet to make his debut for Portland this season.
Two-way Timberwolves players Daishen Nix, Jaylen Clark, and Jesse Edwards are all with the team's NBAGL affiliate, the Iowa Wolves, as is small forward Leonard Miller.
