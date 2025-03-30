Is Jalen Brunson Playing vs Blazers? Knicks Reveal Final Injury Status For Star
The Portland Trail Blazers will be taking on the New York Knicks on Sunday as they try to snap a three-game losing streak. Portland remains alive in the West playoff race, but they will need to start grabbing some victories if they want to make the last-ditch effort.
More Trail Blazers news: Scoot Henderson Injury Status vs Knicks
Entering this game, both sides are dealing with some injury concerns. For the Knicks, the biggest name on the injury report is star guard Jalen Brunson.
Brunson has been out for weeks due to a sprained ankle, but there is hope he can return to the court soon. But this means that he will once again be out for this game against the Trail Blazers.
New York still has plenty of offensive firepower to use, so the Trail Blazers will need to be careful in this game. The Knicks are loaded across the board and could make life very tough on Portland.
More Trail Blazers news: Blazers' Anfernee Simons Injury Status Downgraded Ahead of Game vs Knicks
The Trail Blazers enter this game with a record of 32-42 on the season, sitting in the No. 12 spot of the Western Conference playoff picture. Portland is just four games back of the final Play-In spot, so it's unlikely that they will be able to make up enough ground.
But this team has shown a lot of fight this season, and the future is very bright. The front office wanted to see growth from this young core this year, and they have gotten exactly that.
As the regular season winds down, the Trail Blazers will fight until they are officially eliminated. The team will then have some tough decisions to make regarding the roster moving forward.
But for now, they will focus on the Knicks and see if they can halt this losing streak. It won't be easy, but the Trail Blazers have been a scrappy bunch all season long.
