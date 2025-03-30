Scoot Henderson Injury Status vs Knicks
Despite enjoying a surprisingly robust run once the calendar flipped over to 2025, the Portland Trail Blazers find their chances of securing even a play-in tournament berth gradually slipping away.
The club has fallen to a 32-42 overall record, four worse than the 36-38 Sacramento Kings, currently the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference — and thus the final club that would qualify for the play-in if the postseason began today.
The 37-38 Dallas Mavericks, who've won two of their last three games with 10-time All-Star big man Anthony Davis back in the lineup, are 4.5 games ahead of Portland with the No. 9 seed in the West. The Trail Blazers will need to leapfrog the 35-39 Phoenix Suns and the Kings or Mavericks to qualify for the play-in. With just eight games left on their slate, that means they'll likely need to post at least a 6-2 record to survive.
As the injury absences mount, this could prove a tall task. If Portland general manager Joe Cronin took some truth serum, he'd likely concede that he's hoping the club lands in the lottery for its fourth straight season under head coach Chauncey Billups.
Portland has an exciting young core, armed with young guards Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson, intriguing forwards Deni Avdija and Toumani Camara, and rookie center Donovan Clingan. It's unclear if Cronin views 25-year-old starting point guard Anfernee Simons as part of this group, or will ultimately try to replace him with Henderson.
On Sunday, the Trail Blazers will square off against the 46-27 New York Knicks, who themselves are looking to protect their hold on the East's No. 3 seed.
Portland will be doing so without starting center Deandre Ayton, who's out with a left calf strain, and All-Defensive Team reserve center Robert Williams III, who's done for the regular season with a left knee injury.
The Trail Blazers will, unfortunately, also be missing Henderson, who remains in the league's concussion protocol, per the club's PR team.
Henderson left during the third quarter of Portland's 128-107 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.
Starting power forward Jerami Grant is considered doubtful to suit up due to an inflamed right knee, while Simons, too, is questionable to play through a sore right forearm.
Across 66 healthy bouts, the 6-foot-3 pro is logging averages of 12.7 points while slashing .419/.354/.767, 5.1 dimes, 3.0 boards and 1.0 swipes per game.
