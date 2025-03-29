Blazers' Anfernee Simons Injury Status Downgraded Ahead of Game vs Knicks
The Portland Trail Blazers will be taking on the New York Knicks on Sunday as they try to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Portland has fallen down the standings of late, having lost three straight games entering this contest.
The quest to take down the Knicks could be tough since they have some injury issues. Guard Anfernee Simons is the main name on the injury report, and he is being listed as questionable for the matchup.
In addition, Portland will be without a few other players. Center Deandre Ayton is out due to a calf strain, Robert Williams III is out for the year after surgery, and point guard Scoot Henderson is out due to being in the concussion protocol.
Veteran forward Jerami Grant is being listed as doubtful for this game as well.
If Simons can't give it a go, it could be a tough game for the Trail Blazers. Portland is still technically alive for the postseason, but the hopes are quickly fading.
Entering this game, the team is four games behind the final Play-In spot of the Western Conference standings. Portland had cut the lead down to just two games, but a poor week of basketball has seen their playoff dreams likely fall short.
But not all is lost with this Trail Blazers organization because they have shown a lot of fight this year. The team finished last season as the worst team in the West standings, and now they've fought to make the postseason.
This team has shown a lot of poise throughout the season, and they have grown up. All the front office wanted to see this season was the young core improving, and they saw it completely.
While the postseason dreams may have not come true this year, Portland could be in line for a strong future due to this core that's in place.
