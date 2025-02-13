Is Jerami Grant Playing? Final Injury Report for Blazers vs Nuggets
The Portland Trail Blazers had a nice run of games in the last two weeks. They were able to win ten out of eleven games, which caused them to not do anything at the trade deadline.
That stretch of play made them think that they could possibly make a run at the playoffs. They had gotten themselves to the point that they were just 2.5 games behind the tenth spot for the final play-in spot.
Now, they have had two straight blowout losses, and the momentum looks broken. Now. they are 4.5 games behind that final play-in position.
Read more: Did Blazers Blow Chance to Land Cooper Flagg With Recent Win Streak?
The Blazers were able to get on that winning streak because they were mostly healthy. Health was something that evaded this team for most of the start of the season.
Injuries are starting to pile up again. Deandre Ayton was carried out of their last game against the Nuggets without putting any weight on his leg.
Scoot Henderson had a non-contact injury as well, which turned out to be an ankle strain. There's no word on how long those guys will be out.
Jerami Grant has found himself on the injury report yet again. He was listed as questionable ahead of the second matchup with the Nuggets due to right knee soreness, and he has been downgraded to out.
Injuries have been a big story of the Blazers' season this year. Why did they think it wasn't going to keep happening to them this season?
It's clear that the Trail Blazers have guys on the roster who are injury-prone. Did they really think they were going to be able to keep the team together enough to make the playoffs?
More Trail Blazers news: Blazers News: Scoot Henderson, Deandre Ayton Injured in Lopsided Loss to Nuggets
It seems they truly did. Now, they are stuck. They have lost their best chance of getting Cooper Flagg, which would have been to trade some players for draft capital to make them worse.
Now, the Blazers are in the unenviable position of missing out on the playoffs and not being one of the teams in the lottery that has the best odds of getting the number-one pick.
So far this season, Grant has been averaging 14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.
More Portland Trail Blazers news: Blazers Called Out for 'Bonkers' Decision to Make Zero Deadline Trades
Chauncey Billups Calls Out Blazers For 'Awful' Fourth Quarter vs Shorthanded Timberwolves
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.