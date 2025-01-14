Is Jerami Grant Playing vs Nets? Full Blazers Injury Report
The Portland Trail Blazers will look for their 14th win of the season on Tuesday night as they prepare to host the Brooklyn Nets.
The Blazers have lost two consecutive games and have dropped five of their last seven games.
The Blazers have struggled to string together wins lately; however, they have a solid opportunity to win tonight as they face one of the Eastern Conference's worst teams.
Still, nothing is guaranteed in this game. Although these two teams are evenly matched, the Blazers will be without one of their top players, veteran forward Jerami Grant.
Grant is ruled out due to a face contusion.
Grant will miss his seventh consecutive contest with the injury.
Blazers forward Kris Murray should continue to see an uptick in playing time with Grant ruled out, especially if Deni Avdija (ankle) is sidelined as well.
Grant has missed the last two weeks of action. The last time Grant was on the court was on Dec. 28 against the Dallas Mavericks.
The Blazers won that contest, and Grant did his part. He recorded 14 points on 44.4 percent shooting from the field, eight rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in 42 minutes.
Grant will miss his 10th game of the season on Tuesday. Overall, he has played in 29 games and is averaging 15.0 points per game, 3.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 blocks, and 0.9 steals per game while shooting 38.2 percent from the field and three in 32.7 minutes of action.
Although Grant will be out of this contest, according to ESPN Bet, the Trail Blazers are the home favorites with a -5.5 spread.
Both teams will be looking for their 14th win of the season. The Blazers will also be looking for their ninth home win, and the Nets will be looking for their ninth road win.
The Trail Blazers score 108.2 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 113.7 the Nets allow. This season, the Nets' 44.7 percent shooting percentage from the field is 3.0 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have given up to their opponents (47.7 percent).
Both teams have been abysmal in their last 10 games. The Nets have recorded a 2-8 record while averaging 103.2 points per game.
The Blazers have a 4-6 record while averaging 111.3 points, 44.7 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.4 steals, and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points per game.
